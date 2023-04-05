Runway5 uses a 90-minute window of availability at Rotorua Airport - the five-kilometre will span the stretch of the Rotorua Airport runway and finish alongside the departure terminal.

There is a trio of exciting new events being added to the programme of the 59th Red Stag Rotorua Marathon running from May 5 to 7, bringing even more fun challenges for people to tackle.

Spearheaded by the Museum Mile sponsored by Toi Ohomai, the three events will breathe new life into the historic event, which next year will toast its 60th-anniversary edition.

Taking place at the Government Gardens on Friday, May 5, the Museum Mile is a lightning-quick street course which will be welcomed by both the elite performers and community runners alike as they chase a fast time.

Athletes will compete for individual and team honours on the night, with the Mile Championships also incorporating club awards across the U16, U18, U20, senior and masters divisions. Community miles will take place on the same evening in seeded races.

The high-octane RampRun, to be held on Saturday, May 6, will see competitors race in a four-heat format in the Rotorua city carpark building.

Competitors will race to the top of the three-storey carpark, with a short recovery period between each heat, before returning to the foot of the building in readiness for the next heat.

Set to a backdrop of neon lighting and music, the RampRun will provide a vibrant spectacle, with the race timetable allowing for two races to take place at one time.

Spectator tickets are available to watch the races unfold, with tickets including drinks and food.

The Red Stag Rotorua Marathon weekend will climax with the Runway5 on Sunday, May 7.

An Under-12 mile race, held in recognition of World Athletics Kids’ Athletics Day, will also feature. Runway5 will include seeded 5km races, with elite female and male races, junior and community races.

The Runway5 has also partnered with kiwi conservation efforts on Mokoia Island, home to more than 30 breeding pairs. All Runway5 entries will contribute to the ongoing kiwi conservation on the island.

These events will join the annual marathon, half-marathon, 10km and 5.5km races.

The Museum Mile is a lightning-quick street course. Photos / Supplied

Athletics NZ competitions manager Jason Cameron says it feels great to launch the three new events as part of the historic Rotorua Marathon.

“This year, the three new events - Museum Mile sponsored by Toi Ohomai, RampRun and Runway5 - add another element to an amazing weekend for the people of Rotorua, offering new experiences and ways to contribute to initiatives taking place right on their doorstep in Rotorua.”

He says Rotorua Marathon has a legacy as New Zealand’s heritage marathon event; as the longest-running annual major marathon in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The new events have been specifically designed to capture Rotorua’s unique strengths as a running and walking destination, adding a new dynamic to attract new participants and providing more compelling event options similar to other internationally recognised marathon events such as Gold Coast and Honolulu.”

Jason says the three events started with a vision and concept, and thanks to funding from Rotorua Trust, they have been able to materialise into these events.

“Rotorua Lakes Council has been hugely supportive, and understands the vision we have and what it can mean to everyone involved.

“Every year, we have amazing volunteers who make the Rotorua Marathon possible, and the additional events this year will utilise the volunteers once again.”

Jason says the response from the running and local community has been huge.

“The new events have been shared over the last few weeks across multiple channels, and the reaction has been great.

“The events cater for every individual and age - whether you’re shooting for a new personal best time, running in new environments, making memories with friends and family, or even having the opportunity to contribute to one of our beloved animals.

“Our ‘K’s for Kiwis’ initiative will see $2 for every children’s paid entry (under 12 years) for the mile donated to the kiwis on Mokoia Island.”

For more information and to register, go to www.rotoruamarathon.co.nz.