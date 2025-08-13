Advertisement
Rotorua Māori business support programme meets growing demand

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

The 2025 cohort of Te Aka Matua participating in their first wānanga (seminar). Photo / Ngahuia Ormsby

A Rotorua programme made by Māori for Māori is seeing rising demand and participants say it is transforming the way they run their businesses.

Te Aka Matua, by IndigiShare Charitable Trust and funded by the Booster Foundation, has wrapped up its second year, supporting nine Māori-owned businesses.

IndigiShare

