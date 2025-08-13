The 2025 cohort of Te Aka Matua participating in their first wānanga (seminar). Photo / Ngahuia Ormsby

The 2025 cohort of Te Aka Matua participating in their first wānanga (seminar). Photo / Ngahuia Ormsby

A Rotorua programme made by Māori for Māori is seeing rising demand and participants say it is transforming the way they run their businesses.

Te Aka Matua, by IndigiShare Charitable Trust and funded by the Booster Foundation, has wrapped up its second year, supporting nine Māori-owned businesses.

IndigiShare chief executive Maria Ngawati (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue) said mainstream business support often “fails to connect with Māori, both in delivery and intent”.

“This isn’t just about launching businesses, it’s about intergenerational resilience,” she said.

Ngawati said Māori businesses needed more than money. They needed relationships, mentoring and tools grounded in kaupapa Māori.