Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua man walks 12 hours overnight for suicide awareness hīkoi

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua man Taruia Pupuke-Taylor walked 12 hours overnight for a suicide awareness hīkoi on Rotorua's Lakefront on July 25. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua man Taruia Pupuke-Taylor walked 12 hours overnight for a suicide awareness hīkoi on Rotorua's Lakefront on July 25. Photo / Supplied

Warning: This article discusses suicide, depression and mental health issues.

On a cold winter’s night when the temperature dropped below zero, Taruia Pupuke-Taylor set out on a 12-hour hīkoi around Rotorua’s Lakefront.

The Rotorua car salesman was joined by about 150 others at various times between 7pm and 7am

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save