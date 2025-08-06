“It hit quite close to home – I’ve lost a few friends to suicide.

“Obviously, in a small town like Rotorua, it’s a bit of a plague. I don’t think there’s anyone [who] hasn’t been touched by mental health or suicide in this city.”

Pupuke-Taylor said he “wanted to do something” and invited people to join Te Hīkoi o Whiro on Facebook.

“I had quite a few people get in touch and share the post. It ended up being a little bit bigger than I thought it was going to be.”

Pupuke-Taylor said he sold a car to someone who worked at Te Puna Ariki Charitable Trust, and the pair started discussing the hīkoi.

The trust helped organise the hīkoi and brought heaters, seating and kai.

Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust, Waikite Gym and Save Our Babies Charitable Trust also brought kai, a coffee kart, seating and a gazebo, he said.

About 150 people joined a suicide awareness hīkoi on Rotorua's lakefront on July 25 at various times during the night, between 7pm and 7am. Photo / Supplied

Pupuke-Taylor said he, his cousin and one other person did “the full 12 hours non-stop”.

He started the night wearing rugby shorts, a shirt, a hoodie, a jacket, a beanie and some gloves.

“Then around midnight, I chucked the old sweatpants on.”

The hardest part was between 2am and 6am, he said.

“Your legs start to feel it a little bit, it’s pretty cold, and it’s a little bit lonely.”

The motivation from his peers kept him going, and “the thought of the loved ones I’ve lost and the loved ones that everyone else who came out that night had lost”.

“What’s another six hours in comparison to people who battle with depression and anxiety and stuff every day?”

Pupuke-Taylor said they “lucked out” with the weather.

“It was such a nice night – there was little to no clouds, no wind, it got down to probably minus two degrees ... but in terms of conditions, I think we probably got it as good as it could have been.”

Pupuke-Taylor said he planned to make it an annual event.

“It was pretty epic, to be honest.”

More than $1800 was raised via a Givealittle page for Te Puna Ariki Charitable Trust, Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust and Waikite Gym.

Pupuke-Taylor said koha was also collected on the night and donated.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.