Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A crash on December 9 left four people dead. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Rotorua man accused of causing a crash that killed four people and injured two others has been charged with drugged driving.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 5 at Rotorua on December 9 last year.

Dante Te Wero Noa Takiwa Lamont, 21, has pleaded not guilty to six charges – four of drugged driving causing death and two of drugged driving causing injury.

Police alleged he caused the deaths of Napier siblings Amelia Rose Stockdale-Frost and Ruben James Stockdale-Frost, as well as Tray-Dee Wall and Mary-Jane Heke. He allegedly injured Dion Herbert and Josiah Lamont.

Charging documents alleged Dante Lamont was driving with THC (cannabis) in his blood.