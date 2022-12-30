A man died on Thursday after an incident at the Trout Pool Rd area of Okere Falls. Photo / NZME

A man in his 50s has died after reportedly getting into difficulty in a Bay of Plenty river yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance personnel were advised of an incident at Trout Pool Rd, Okere Falls in the Rotorua district about 3.10pm.

“A man in his 50s had got into difficulty in the Kaituna River and, despite attempts by medical staff, [was] unable to be revived and died at the scene.

“No further information is available and the death will be referred to the Coroner.”



