Police have charged a Rotorua man after he was allegedly caught on camera prowling outside a woman’s home. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police have charged a Rotorua man after he was allegedly caught on camera prowling outside a woman’s home. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua man has appeared in court after he was allegedly caught on camera prowling outside a woman’s home and peering into her windows for 40 minutes.

According to charge sheets, the man has been charged with performing an indecent act with intent to insult and entering a building without authority with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in that building.

The man appeared in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon.

He did not enter a plea.

Defence lawyer Scott Mills said the man’s family were concerned about the possibility of “vigilante justice” and requested interim name suppression.

The interim suppression order was granted.

The man is next due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on January 30.



























