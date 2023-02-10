Rotorua District Court. Photo / NZME

A 33-year-old Rotorua man has been arrested by Customs for allegedly possessing and importing child sexual abuse materials.

He is scheduled to appear in court today and if convicted faces a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

In a statement today, Customs said investigators had caught the man allegedly downloading a video depicting child sexual exploitation from an overseas internet address.

He was arrested at his home in Ōwhata on Thursday following a search warrant which allegedly uncovered a hard drive with more child sexual exploitation material. Further charges could result from in-depth forensic analysis of the man’s devices.

Chief Customs Officer - Child Exploitation Operations Team, Simon Peterson, said in the statement that people who viewed and shared child sexual abuse material needed to recognise that this was not a victimless crime.

“Online child abuse remains an increasing threat but our investigators, alongside our domestic and international partners, work relentlessly to uncover and pursue abusers and users.

“Customs is dedicated to bringing those who commit these offences before the Courts,” Peterson said.

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately.