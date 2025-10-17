The accused man appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The accused man appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of robbing a Rotorua taxi driver at gunpoint has appeared in court.

Tatahoro Papera Rangi, 26, appeared in the Rotorua District Court before Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper on Thursday.

The Rotorua man did not enter pleas to charges of robbing a taxi driver while in possession of an offensive weapon, namely an airsoft pistol, and a charge of unlawfully carrying an airgun on Pukuatua St.

Both charges relate to an incident in the early hours of Thursday this week.

Rangi’s lawyer, Scott Mills, initially asked if he could apply for bail for his client, but Cooper indicated it was not within her jurisdiction.