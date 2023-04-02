Rotorua and Hastings ticket-buyers came out winners.

Two Lotto players from Rotorua and Hastings are both $500,000 richer after sharing the Saturday night’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the Western Heights Foodmarket and the Paper Plus store in Hastings.

The Rotorua and Hasting punters joined two lucky Lotto players from Taranaki and Queenstown Lakes in Otago, who also each won $500,000 in Saturday night’s draw after buying their tickets on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from one of above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto app.

The Lottery Commission says with 100 per cent of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time someone plays one of Lotto NZ’s games, they are helping support other Kiwis.