Rotorua Library acting director Tori Williams says the fines-free initiative is great. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Library has seen an average membership increase of 28 per cent every month since it introduced its fines-free initiative last year.

Rotorua Library/Te Aka Mauri acting director Tori Williams said it had been great, as many members of the community had joined or re-joined the library.

“They now are not worried about collecting overdue fines. We have seen an increase in memberships by an average of 28 per cent per month since fines-free has been implemented.”

Williams said it was a good idea to join Rotorua Library because there were a wide range of items and resources that encompassed many collections, as well as toys for children.

“We constantly get feedback that they love the building, with many members using it as a space to study, research, meet, or simply hang out for the day.”

Figures show last year, 416,764 books, including e-books, digital resources magazines and newspapers were borrowed, compared to 413,789 in 2021.

The library was unable to say exactly how many items were borrowed and not returned.

Meanwhile, there were 25,925 members in 2021 compared to 25,088 last year, and 57 per cent of those were adults.

‘‘While we have seen the increase of sign-ups, we have decreased slightly in total memberships. This could be for a range of reasons such as people moving away or not using their cards in the last 5 or more years.’'

‘‘The number has dropped, we have a very active and current membership and our new sign-ups are also current and active users.’'

Friends of the Rotorua Library secretary Patricia Moore said the fines-free initiative at the library, introduced on July 1, was a good project.

“It removes any difficulties for people who would not come to the library to borrow books due to financial constraints. Children should be encouraged to borrow books and have the responsibility of returning them to the library.”

Friends of the Rotorua Library became an incorporated society in May 1992. Now it has about 40 members - Moore said its volunteers were becoming older, and it welcomed anyone who wanted to become involved.

“We promote and support the library financially with items that are not in the library’s budget from the council. For some years, we have supported the children’s holiday programmes, reading programmes and after-school programmes. The Lego is particularly popular.”

Recently, it financially supported the multi-sensory room for children in the library and purchased books, puzzles and hand toys for dementia sufferers to stimulate their minds.

The group also sold older library books and those donated by the public, with proceeds going towards several library and community projects.

“In past years, we have purchased new magazine racks, shelving in the Don Stafford Room, IT equipment, tables, trolleys and a wheelchair.”

Due to the huge number of donated books received through the pandemic years, their stock of books was “enormous”.

It had a book sale in December, and also gave away free books.

“It was a very successful day, and we will look to hold this community event again in the future.”

Tauranga City Council was set to follow the Rotorua Library and axe fines at its libraries, as more than 9000 books weren’t taken back last year.

City Libraries team leader of business services, Judy Ryder, said by removing overdue fees later this year, it hoped more books would be returned to its collection and the need to bill customers for the cost of replacing unreturned books would be eliminated.

To join Friends of the Rotorua Library, visit the library website or phone 07 345 6794. If you want to donate books, use the same contact details.

Rotorua Libraries initiatives

Preschool programmes, holiday programmes, drop-in tech help, book deliveries, research help and reference resources, and education programmes alongside talks and workshops. The latest highlight was hosting an astronaut from Nasa, where more than 100 people joined the crowd to hear about her experience and stories.

Book borrowed the most times

The Sentinel by Lee Child was borrowed 30 times last year. Better Off Dead by Lee Child was borrowed 30 times in 2022.