Rotorua Library: About 200 people asked to leave after possible firearm sighting

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Stephen Parker

About 200 people were asked to leave Rotorua Library on Wednesday after a possible firearm sighting.

A police spokesman said police responded to a report of the possible sighting shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday at Rotorua library. Police were armed as a precaution.

Library staff and patrons were asked to leave the building while police conducted a search.

Inquiries are ongoing to find the offenders.

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy chief executive of community wellbeing Anaru Pewhairangi said library staff and patrons were directed by police to leave the building after the possible sighting.

There were about 50 staff working in the building at the time and about 150 members of the public.

“Police searched and cleared the building and Te Aka Mauri was reopened to the public by 4.05pm.

“Staff were offered counselling and the mayor, deputy mayor, Gina Rangi - Te Arawa partnership deputy chief executive - and I met with staff to check on their welfare.

“The team is in great spirits and work has resumed as normal. I am proud of the response and calmness of our staff during the incident.”



