Connor Beazley with all the playing gear he scored at the All Stars game, including James Fisher-Harris' playing boots. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Connor Beazley with all the playing gear he scored at the All Stars game, including James Fisher-Harris' playing boots. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Keen young Rotorua league fan Connor Beazley now has all the playing gear he needs to take the field at the next NRL All Stars match.

The 12-year-old was buzzing after tonight’s spectacle at the Rotorua International Stadium after doing the rounds at the end of the game gathering autographs and a few mementos to take home

Connor said he “cracked it”, particularly getting Māori All Stars co-captain’s James Fisher-Harris’ playing boots.

Other loot in his backpack given to him by generous players were Hayze Perham’s training tee-shirt, Māori All Stars shorts and a hat, women’s Māori All Stars playing top and two pairs of playing socks.

Connor Beazley, 12, was given James Fisher-Harris' playing boots after the NRL All Stars game. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The Year 8 at Rotorua Intermediate School couldn’t believe it when he scored Fisher-Harris’ rugby boots.

“You just got to ask nicely and all they can say is no. When we went up to Fisher-Harris, everyone was asking for his top and shorts but yeah, he said he had to give them to his whānau and he probably didn’t want to give up his shorts because he’d have to walk off in his undies. But no one asked for his boots so when I asked, he said ‘oh yup alright’.”

He wasn’t the only Rotorua youngster who was buzzing tonight.

Kayden Martin loved being at the NRL All Stars game. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua Boys’ High School Year 9 student Kayden Martin, who was spotted playing in Rotorua last year and was the only Rotorua player to be selected for the U13 New Zealand Māori League side, was in his element today watching the stars.

“I love league because of the brotherhood within the teams. For me to be able to watch the All Stars play today on home ground was heartwarming and inspiring.”

Kids’ View - What’s been the best part about having the NRL All Stars in Rotorua?

Te Tai Savage, 12. Photo / Kelly Makiha

It was cool for them to come to schools and stuff and go around meeting all the people. At school we did heaps of activities with them and got some signatures.

Te Tai Savage, 12

Envy Lambert-Nuku. Photo / Kelly Makiha

It was cool because the women won their game today and we met some of them. We also met heaps of the Black Ferns players, Portia Woodman was wandering around and we saw Ruby Tui. We got photos with Ruby Tui too.

Envy Lambert, 13

Myracle Pereniki-Pokai. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Probably the best part was getting to meet people who have experienced the wealth and stuff of professional sports, especially for those who want to be like that when they’re older. It was really inspiring.

Myracle Pereniki-Pokai, 13

Rome Beazley. Photo / Kelly Makiha

I’ve just loved having them everywhere, they came to our school, they went to Harvey Norman and we got signatures and photos. It was pretty cool for everyone.

Rome Beazley, 11

* Rotorua Daily Post journalist Kelly Makiha is also a singer and sang at the event.