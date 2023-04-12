Vessel operators on Rotorua lakes are reminded about the importance of safety. Photo / File

It was another busy summer season for the Harbourmaster team out on the Rotorua lakes, and there are a few reminders the team is keen to share.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council senior maritime officer (Lakes), Roly Bagshaw, says the summer of 2022/23 had been a busy one - “With a total of 1499 interactions across the Rotorua lakes, the team had spoken to 4961 people in an effort to keep our boaties and waterways safe.

“Despite the team’s efforts, there is still a big problem of people not wearing or carrying personal flotation devices (PFDs) while out on the water. In the Bay of Plenty you risk receiving a fine if there are not enough PFDs for every person on board.”

He says speeding this summer had not been as big an issue as in past years, which was possibly due to skippers understanding the rules a bit better and knowing that breaking the 5-knot rule can result in a $200 fine.

“We obviously talk with many people on the water and would like to say thank you to boaties that are being safe, following the rules, and above all being courteous to our patrol personnel.”

Roly says the high rainfall this summer had posed some challenges for the Harbourmaster team, with 19 per cent of patrols cancelled due to weather conditions.

Roly Bagshaw, Bay of Plenty Regional Council Senior Maritime Officer (Lakes). Photo / Supplied

“The high rainfall has resulted in some super high lake levels, which has led to extra work such as sinking or moving navigation buoys, debris clearing, and recovering items that have floated or been blown from the shoreline. These include kayaks, swim pontoons, a few boats and even a trampoline.”

Heading into the winter season, Roly wants to remind all vessel operators about the importance of safety, especially when it comes to navigating the lake at night.

“One critical aspect of night-time safety is ensuring that your vessel has proper lighting.

“It’s important that other boaties can see you to avoid a collision. Proper lighting on your vessel will make you more visible, allowing other boaters to take evasive action if necessary.”

Boaties, sailors, kayakers, and paddleboarders are reminded to always wear or carry their PFDs while out on the water, and to follow all safety rules and guidelines.

“The Harbourmaster team will continue to patrol the lakes and waterways throughout the year to ensure the safety of all users. Let’s all work together to keep our waterways safe and enjoyable for everyone,” Roly says.

He says it is important people are aware of water safety and follow rules because: “If you don’t follow the rules, you are a danger to yourself and to the rest of the community – the rules are here to save lives – nothing more”.

Fish & Game Eastern Region are advising people that a special Winter Trout Fishing licence is available from April at a much-reduced price.

The adult winter licence saves 40 per cent off the price of a whole season licence and is valid from the beginning of April until the end of September.

Winter shoreline fishing action at Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

While some streams close over winter to allow trout populations to recuperate, many waters stay open year-round, providing lots of opportunities. especially around the Rotorua lakes fishery.

Fish & Game’s Matt Osborne says: “Lakes Rotoiti, Tarawera and Okataina close to boat fishing at the end of June, but some special shoreline fishing areas are open all year. The rest of the Rotorua lakes remain open, so there’s no shortage of places to fish”.

During winter, trout are also in prime condition as they build toward spawning, so there is a good chance of catching the fish of a lifetime, Fish & Game says.

A large range of trout licence options are available including an adult winter licence, a short break license (three days), single day licences for people who might just want to give it a go, and junior licenses.