Mamaku residents conserving water as council works to fix bore. Photo / Laura Smith

The water reservoir in rural Mamaku is getting low as Rotorua Lakes Council works to fix its bore.

It expects repair work will be complete before it runs out, however, residents have been praised for their efforts in conserving water.

The failure of an electrical component that makes the main bore pump run, to supply drinking water to Mamaku, prompted a warning from the Rotorua Lakes Council to conserve water on Sunday evening.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said they could not get half a glass of water from their taps. She first noticed the problem at about 10am on Sunday.

The council’s infrastructure networks performance manager Eric Cawte said there had been several calls from residents with low water pressure and a water tanker was located at Karamu St for safe drinking water to be collected.

It will stay there until repairs were completed, which was expected to be this afternoon.

“Residents have done a great job at conserving water, reducing the risk of emptying the reservoir.”

At about 11am, he said the reservoir was getting low but repairs were anticipated to be completed before it emptied. Anyone who did not have water or had low water pressure should bring clean and empty containers to the tanker.

Parts were on the way and the issue was expected to be fixed by late afternoon.

“We would like to thank Mamaku residents for their patience while we work to fix the problem.”

The Mamaku Residents Association had been liaising with the council to pass on updates to the community.

A member, who had been in contact with the council about the fault, said the council had been “very good” in their communications.

“We were sent a message yesterday and asked to let as many residents as we could that there was a problem and to please conserve water.”

The average daily water usage, which was variable, in Mamaku was 380,000 litres, according to the council.

Rotorua Lakes Council tips to conserve water:

· Have a short shower rather than a bath

· Don’t leave taps running

· Leave the laundry for another day

· Minimise toilet flushing – if it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air



