One of the digital signs. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua Lakes Council has apologised for confusion over digital signs advising Malfroy Rd would be closed for three days from 6am to 6pm.

The council has clarified a section of the road, between Ann St and Ranolf St, is planned to be closed on Thursday as contractors carry out resealing work.

Council infrastructure and environment deputy chief executive Stavros Michael said the council had become aware a letter drop its contractors were required to do along Malfroy Rd about upcoming resealing work had not been done. It should have happened at the same time, or before, they put up the digital sign.

The council had been informed the letter drop was being done today.

“We apologise for the confusion this has caused and are following up with our contractor about this,” Michael said in a statement in response to questions from the Rotorua Daily Post.

Michael said the contractor was now in contact with Rotorua Intermediate School regarding the timing of the work. The school on Malfroy Rd had put messages out to parents about the road closure.

“Our contractors have advised us today that they plan to do the resurfacing on Thursday, subject to weather,” Michael said.

The work on Malfroy Rd was part of a large programme of road resealing at multiple sites that also included a portion of Ranolf St.

A portion of Ranolf St, near the intersection with Devon St, was closed today.