Rotorua Lakes Council councillor Lani Kereopa. Photo / Andrew Warner
Claims of “budget blowouts” and sewerage scheme “mismanagement” have prompted a Rotorua councillor to back a community request for a “thorough investigation”.
Rotorua Lakes Councillor Lani Kereopa made the comments at a council meeting yesterday as she and colleagues approved the district’s 10-year plan, including an average rates rise of 11.4% in the first year.
Councillors were divided on whether to adopt the plan on Wednesday – here’s how they voted.
Councillor Conan O’Brien - Against
“There are certainly some very good things we have managed to achieve here,” O’Brien said.
The two sewerage schemes – the other is at Tarawera – were “not perfect”, but he said he believed the community could understand the council did its best to provide certainty over what they would need to pay, and that it was still exploring other funding options.
“Ratepayers are asked little more than to comment,” he said.
“People can’t keep digging into their pockets. An increase of 53.5% over nine years is not sustainable … ”
Councillor Lani Kereopa - For
Kereopa said she supported the decision to ask central Government to reallocate $2.5m of Be Better Off funding from the Aquatic Centre to wastewater or core infrastructure work.
“To help support our families who may lose their home as a direct result of the [East Rotoiti - Rotomā sewerage scheme]”.
It was at a cost to children “who deserved hydro slides, and our elderly who deserve warm waters to bathe in”, she said.
Elected members earlier in the month voted unanimously to pour $5.424m more into the scheme to spread a greater share of the cost across all ratepayers, costing them an extra $15.50 a year for 25 years, and reducing the upfront cost for households in the scheme.
“Budget blowouts” around the scheme had horrendous impacts, she said.
“Not only financially, but the stress, anger and feelings of hopelessness and betrayal felt by those communities is unacceptable.”
She said there was a community desire for a “thorough investigation into how mismanagement [of the scheme] could occur” and she supported this.
She supported approving the plan as she believed it would be worse for the communities if she did not.
Council chief executive Andrew Moraes previously said the standard of experience customers received through the sewerage project was “far below what I believe council and council staff would like to provide”.
The reasons why were complex, he said, and not always clearly communicated. Aggravating factors, such as cost, were outside council control, Moraes said.
Tapsell acknowledged the “heartfelt” submissions and presentations.
In her view: “It was incredibly challenging to see people from across our district … who were very upset or distressed at affordability issues and their concerns about past mismanagement, increasing costs and a lack of transparency.”
She said it was “ambitious but realistic” and would createpositive change for Rotorua and while it was a challenging financial time, the city needed to stop spending in some areas and invest where it could.
“We can’t have it all.”
Tapsell noted the workshops were made public for transparency, and that the financial plan had been independently audited.
Councillor Rawiri Waru - For
Waru’s comments provided context to the plan, and his belief past councils lacked foresight or strength to make big decisions.
“I would see this as a balanced approach to the future.”
Councillor Trevor Maxwell
Maxwell said he believed the council could have “handled some things better so it did not receive 1500 submissions most of whomwere unhappy”.
It had the opportunity to “put things right”, he said, and supporting the plan was “the right thing to do”.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.