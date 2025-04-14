Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Te Kōhanga Reo o Tārewa Pounamu on Tarewa Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Google Maps

A Rotorua kōhanga reo has been targeted by burglars, with food, televisions, cutlery and Easter Eggs among the items stolen.

Aukaha News reported Te Kōhanga Reo o Tārewa Pounamu on Tarewa Rd had been robbed of “everything but the kitchen sink”.

“Several items, including televisions, Easter eggs, kai, cutlery, the whāriki where tamariki play and pray, and taonga were just a few items stolen over the weekend,” the outlet reported.

“Kōhanga will remain closed indefinitely as the whānau comes to terms with the theft of mokopuna resources and kai.