Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua kōhanga reo burglary: TVs, Easter eggs, food stolen

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

Te Kōhanga Reo o Tārewa Pounamu on Tarewa Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Google Maps

Te Kōhanga Reo o Tārewa Pounamu on Tarewa Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Google Maps

A Rotorua kōhanga reo has been targeted by burglars, with food, televisions, cutlery and Easter Eggs among the items stolen.

Aukaha News reported Te Kōhanga Reo o Tārewa Pounamu on Tarewa Rd had been robbed of “everything but the kitchen sink”.

“Several items, including televisions, Easter eggs, kai, cutlery, the whāriki where tamariki play and pray, and taonga were just a few items stolen over the weekend,” the outlet reported.

“Kōhanga will remain closed indefinitely as the whānau comes to terms with the theft of mokopuna resources and kai.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The thieves even cleared out all the kai from the cupboards and fridge.”

Police said they were making inquiries after a burglary at an education facility on Tarewa Rd on the weekend of April 12-13.

“Entry appeared to have been gained to the premises and a number of items were taken,” a statement today said.

“A forensic examination of the scene has been completed.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked to contact 105, either online or on the phone. Please reference file number 250414/1167.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post