The Kāinga Ora housing complex on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

But some tenants say the trial was a waste, with bikes broken or hogged, and Rotorua MP Todd McClay said it seemed like “hugely inappropriate” spending.

The pilot cost $109,882 in total. NZTA paid $75,000, covering four $4890 e-bikes, 11 youth pushbikes totalling $6444, bike maintenance, insurance, and a part-time co-ordinator for the scheme.

Kāinga Ora and the Rotorua Lakes Council paid for the storage cage and installation, spending $17,490 and $17,391 respectively.

People took advantage of bikes - resident

Tenant Lethal Herewini told the Rotorua Daily Post it was her opinion that people took advantage of the bikes, with some broken and taken away for several weeks.

“It was cool but the teenagers started wrecking them.”

She said people, not necessarily those living in the complex, were using the e-bikes to do wheelies, and breaking parts when they hit the ground.

NZTA said there had been “rough” use of some pushbikes but no damage to e-bikes.

NZ Transport Agency paid $26,000 for 15 bikes, including four e-bikes, for free use for those in Kāinga Ora homes. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Herewini said residents were sent a letter saying that due to the lack of respect bikes were being taken away for repairs.

Herewini said her household did not get a chance to have their turn with the bikes because they were not in the cage when their week came around.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said in her view the bikes were a waste of money and she could not believe they were given them.

She said for most of the time there was no structure around their use and it was a matter of time before they would be taken advantage of. She said the system appeared to be better organised now.

She said she appreciated the gesture as when her family had their turn with the e-bikes she and some other mothers from the street went biking together and felt “beautiful” and “young again”.

But she said they should have just built a bike shed for residents’ own bikes, or fundraised as a group to buy and do up second-hand bikes.

In her view: “There should have been rules stipulated. It is another waste of money.”

She said the bikes were always broken and friends of older children would use them and not respect them.

McClay said in his view it seemed like a “hugely inappropriate use of taxpayers’ money”.

“Yes, we want kids to be able to ride bikes, but a great big container to keep them safe in and e-bikes feels like a whole lot of people in an office deciding what is best for Rotorua.”

McClay said this was one of the reasons the Government had called for a review of spending by Kāinga Ora and other agencies.

“I am sure locals hearing about this debacle will be left scratching their heads.”

‘Significant positive impacts’ of trial - NZTA

NZTA urban mobility manager Kathryn King said the bike library inside the complex started in January.

“This pilot is exploring how a library model could improve access to affordable, sustainable and healthy transport options like cycling, as well as measuring the benefits that come from that.”

She said there has been “enthusiastic and sometimes rough use” of the youth bikes but no damage to the e-bikes. No bikes had gone missing.

“Any damaged bikes were removed while they were being fixed and communication was provided to residents.”

King said the pilot had “significant positive impacts” and had achieved all its aims.

She said several households did not own cars and had been able to cycle to the supermarket, saving them petrol and taxi costs and giving them access to cheaper groceries.

The Kāinga Ora housing development on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

One carless tenant rode an e-bike to a job interview.

“They got the job, and now cycle to and from work for the night shift.”

Bikes were used to take children to kōhanga reo or out and about, as icebreakers between neighbours riding together, and by children going to school, sports practices and games – saving their parents time and fuel costs.

King said a young person had reported “school was cool” because they had a bike to use and their attendance had increased.

“One resident reports five of their workmates now cycle to work, inspired by the resident’s example … Some parents are spending more quality time with their children out on bike rides, finding it a good opportunity for family bonding as well as exercise.”

She said e-bikes were included in the trial as the goal was to improve transport access for residents and e-bikes made this more feasible – covering more distance, tackling hills easier and carrying more.

She said Auckland, Gisborne and Lower Hutt also had NZTA-funded bike library trials.

The results could inform future transport planning. No decisions or funding allocations for further bike libraries had so far been made.

‘Very positive experience’ - Kāinga Ora

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy said the bike pilot was a “very positive experience” for the 16 Kāinga Ora households.

“Our customers often have challenges in affording transport and many don’t have use of a car. Having access to these bikes through this pilot has helped them and their whānau in getting to work, job interviews, shopping, school, and sports as well as helped foster a sense of community among residents.”

He said the fact no bikes went missing showed how much they were valued, and having a locked bike cage on site meant the bikes were readily available and kept secure.

“We have no plans to contribute any further funding to this pilot, or plans for any other bike pilots elsewhere.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.