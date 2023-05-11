Hip-hop artist TY (Smashproof) will be performing and part of the industry panel event. Photo / Supplied

Hip-hop artist TY (Smashproof) will be performing and part of the industry panel event. Photo / Supplied

As part of celebrating New Zealand Music Month, the Sir Howard Morrison Centre will be presenting a mini music festival packed with talented artists, followed by an industry panel for emerging performers.

Highlighting the wealth of local talent, the festival Koiora Live Sessions is the first music gig of its kind in Te Haumako – Black Box Theatre and will take place on Friday, May 26.

The evening will be headlined by dynamic hip-hop artist TY (Smashproof) and the bilingual sounds of Rei. It will also feature RnB singer/songwriter Huia (awarded best Māori Wahine artist 2022), local family group Kingzeye, emerging band Tohu, and soulful duo 2 Mile Bay.

Janelle Bish, Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts director, is excited to welcome both performers and locals to celebrate New Zealand music.

The bilingual sounds of Rei will be part of the Koiora Live Sessions music gig. Photo / Supplied

“The Sir Howard Morrison Centre team are passionate about creating diverse live performance opportunities for our local talent and opening our doors for our community to experience live music in the venue. It’s an exciting next step for the centre,” Janelle says.

DJs will punctuate live sets on the Friday night over a five-hour festival of epic beats, all for a $25 ticket price. Limited to 500 tickets and standing room only, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

The free industry panel on Saturday, May 27, is centred around providing emerging talent with an opportunity to have face-to-face conversations and network with industry heavyweights.

The event aims to provide a chance for local emerging artists and practitioners to develop their knowledge of the music industry, including tips and tricks needed to increase their profile and access opportunities for development and funding.

Speakers include Teresa Patterson, head of music at NZ On Air; Ben Wilcock, music lecturer at Toi Ohomai; TY – award-winning hip-hop artist Tyree Tautogia; Norm Rahiri, content director at The Heat FM; Hapeta Manley, director of All Round Entertainment; and artist Jackson Owens. More panellists are to be announced soon.

Janelle says: “The industry panel offers face-to-face conversations and networking with industry heavyweights, and to hear all about the stories and experiences that have shaped their careers, to support understanding and navigating their own artistic journeys.”

The panel session is free, but registrations are required.

For more information about both events, go to sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

- Supplied content