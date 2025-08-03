The main 3.8km wastewater pipeline between Ngongotahā, pictured, and Rotorua city’s network is being replaced.

Two big infrastructure upgrades to essential water and wastewater services are getting under way in Rotorua this month.

The main 3.8km pipeline that carries about 1350 cubic metres of wastewater a day from Ngongotahā, through Parawai Rd, to Rotorua city’s network is being replaced, and the water main along Ranolf St is being upgraded.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the projects were part of its critical infrastructure renewals programme to “ensure the safety and reliability of water and wastewater services, reduce the risk of environmental and service disruption and enable future growth and development”.

Both projects would be undertaken in stages to minimise disruption, it said.

Sections of the Ngongotahā cycleway would be closed until November for the Parawai Rising Main wastewater replacement, which was being undertaken by Trility.