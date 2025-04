Police say a firearm was allegedly discharged at a vehicle on Pōhutakawa Drive in Ōwhata.

A gun was allegedly fired at a vehicle in Rotorua’s eastern suburbs yesterday.

Police said they were making inquiries after a firearm was allegedly discharged at a vehicle on Pōhutakawa Drive in Ōwhata.

“No reports of injuries were received,” a spokesman said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist.”