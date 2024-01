Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Lake Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Lake Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police and ambulance were called to Lake Rd about 10.45am.

“Reports are one person has moderate injuries and is being taken to hospital,” he said.

More to come.