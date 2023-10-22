Voyager 2023 media awards

Rotorua housing shortage: School ‘crisis’ predicted with hundreds of new homes being built in Ōwhata and Ngongotahā

Kelly Makiha
By
5 mins to read
Craig McFadyen speaks about his views on the 350 more houses coming to Ngongotahā.

Hundreds more children are expected in two Rotorua suburbs as social and affordable housing build programmes ramp up but the Ministry of Education has no plans to build more schools.

The population booms expected

