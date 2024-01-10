Fire crews were called to a house fire on Malfroy Rd in Rotorua overnight.

Two people have been injured and one arrested after a house fire in Rotorua overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said three trucks were sent to a Malfroy Rd address about 11.20pm.

“Staff arrived to find a double story residential house fully ablaze. The fire was around 10m by 10m.

“Everyone was out of the house when crews arrived and the fire was extinguished by midnight.”

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Pennefather said a fire investigator attended the scene and crews had left by 2.30am after damping down hotspots.

A police spokeswoman said a 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the fire.

“The man sustained some injuries in the fire and was transported to hospital for treatment.

“There are no details regarding charges as yet.”















