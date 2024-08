In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, search continues for missing people in yacht tragedy, calls to toughen licence laws, and another delay on surgical mesh.

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Rotorua last night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two crews and a support vehicle were called to a Koutu address about 5.55pm.

A 10m by 15m house in Frank St was “well involved” in fire, he said.

No one was in the house and crews extinguished the fire and left about 9.15pm.