Rotorua house fire: Crews attend Pukehangi blaze

Rotorua Daily Post
By Ben Fraser
Crews were called about 1.28am today. File / NZME

Fire crews have battled a house fire in Rotorua overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews arrived at a Pukehangi address to find a house “well involved” in fire about 1.28am.

The fire was extinguished and crews left about 4am.

Two fire appliances and a support vehicle from the Rotorua station went to the scene, the spokesman said.

A fire investigator has also been on scene and police were notified.

The spokesman said there were no reports of anyone in the house.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the house fire on Blomfield St just before 1.30am and were making inquires.

More to come.

