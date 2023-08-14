Fire crews have battled a house fire in Rotorua overnight.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews arrived at a Pukehangi address to find a house “well involved” in fire about 1.28am.
The fire was extinguished and crews left about 4am.
Two fire appliances and a support vehicle from the Rotorua station went to the scene, the spokesman said.
A fire investigator has also been on scene and police were notified.
The spokesman said there were no reports of anyone in the house.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the house fire on Blomfield St just before 1.30am and were making inquires.
