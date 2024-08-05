With customers “hibernating” through the colder months and tightening their wallets, Kundal said it was a challenge to keep staff motivated. Some days staff waited more than half an hour for their first customer to come through.
Weather had a big part to play as Rotorua businesses relied on Auckland tourists who were less likely to come if the weather was bad, he said
This winter, wet weather had hit at the worst times, often right as the weekends started and in the second week of the school holidays.
“I have friends in the hospitality business, they all are hurting bad.”
Kundal said his cafe, Third Place Cafe Rotorua, was performing better than his restaurants and bars, as people wanted to stay home and warm on rainy winter evenings.
“In the daytime, you have people out and about working and they will get a coffee, even if it’s raining. But in the evening, they are at home and they will stay at home and cook their own meal,” Kundal said.
Kundal said conferences used to “keep the town pumping” but fewer people were attending compared to before Covid-19.
The latest Hospitality Industry Report from the Restaurant Association revealed operators began to feel the impact of cost-of-living pressures on customer spending about halfway through last year, and that had continued through 2024.
The combination of extreme weather events, rising food costs, declining customer traffic and spending, increasing wage costs, cost of living pressures, and election year uncertainties had significantly affected overall industry productivity and profitability.
However, a notable positive aspect was the return of international tourists, who contributed strongly to trade over the summer 2024 season.
Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the past year had been one of the “most challenging periods” for the industry, coming on the heels of several difficult years.
“The cost-of-living challenges and other pressures are now compounding these issues, threatening the survival of some businesses,” Bidois said.
“Despite these hurdles, our members are showing extraordinary determination. Business owners are keeping their heads down and doing everything they can to survive, in the hope of brighter times ahead.”