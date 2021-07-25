Rotorua hospitality award winners announced at gala event

The city's hospitality sector took a well-earned night off celebrating their champions at the annual Rotorua Hospitality Awards last night.
Urbano Bistro on Fenton St took out the Supreme Award at the awards dinner held at the Energy Events Centre.
FULL WINNERS:
Outstanding Barista: Andrew Phillips - Revolver Coffee Roasters
Outstanding Bartender: Sean Kelly - Atticus Finch
Outstanding Waiter/Waitress: Monica Muzzioll - Regent of Rotorua
Outstanding Front Of House: Third Place Cafe
Emerging Chef: Syvelle Ann Troyer - Peppers on the Point
Outstanding Chef: Bruce Thomason - Ambrosia Restaurant & Bar
Outstanding Sales Rep: Shirley Robinson - Service Foods
Outstanding Supplier: Bidfood
Outstanding Street Food/Takeout: El Mexicano Zapata Express
Outstanding Cafe: Scope Rotorua
Outstanding Bar: Brew Craft Beer Pub
Outstanding Ethnic Restaurant: Giovannis Restaurant and Pizzeria
Outstanding New Establishment: The Fainting Goat Gastrobar
Outstanding Suburban Establishment: Good Eastern Taphouse
Ambience and Design Award: Eastwood (Located in the Rotorua Airport)
Outstanding Restaurant: Atticus Finch
Outstanding Peoples Choice: Indian Star Restaurant
Supreme Award: Urbano Bistro