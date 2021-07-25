Rotorua hospitality award winners announced at gala event

Rotorua's hospitality sector was celebrated at their annual awards evening. Photo / Getty

Rotorua's hospitality sector was celebrated at their annual awards evening. Photo / Getty

The city's hospitality sector took a well-earned night off celebrating their champions at the annual Rotorua Hospitality Awards last night.

Urbano Bistro on Fenton St took out the Supreme Award at the awards dinner held at the Energy Events Centre.

FULL WINNERS:

Outstanding Barista: Andrew Phillips - Revolver Coffee Roasters

Outstanding Bartender: Sean Kelly - Atticus Finch

Outstanding Waiter/Waitress: Monica Muzzioll - Regent of Rotorua

Outstanding Front Of House: Third Place Cafe

Emerging Chef: Syvelle Ann Troyer - Peppers on the Point

Outstanding Chef: Bruce Thomason - Ambrosia Restaurant & Bar

Outstanding Sales Rep: Shirley Robinson - Service Foods

Outstanding Supplier: Bidfood

Outstanding Street Food/Takeout: El Mexicano Zapata Express

Outstanding Cafe: Scope Rotorua

Outstanding Bar: Brew Craft Beer Pub

Outstanding Ethnic Restaurant: Giovannis Restaurant and Pizzeria

Outstanding New Establishment: The Fainting Goat Gastrobar

Outstanding Suburban Establishment: Good Eastern Taphouse

Ambience and Design Award: Eastwood (Located in the Rotorua Airport)

Outstanding Restaurant: Atticus Finch

Outstanding Peoples Choice: Indian Star Restaurant

Supreme Award: Urbano Bistro