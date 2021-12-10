Rotorua Hospital reopens for visitors but with conditions

Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

Restricted visiting hours at Rotorua Hospital have been relaxed.

The Lakes District Health Board announced this afternoon a loosening of visiting rules at the hospital, allowing visitors in but with conditions.

All visitors to all DHB facilities must have no confirmation or suspicion of Covid-19.

All visitors will be screened prior to entry to ensure they are well and must wear a face mask or covering, observe strict hand hygiene, practice physical distancing, and scan or sign in on arrival.

Visiting hours are 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm.

Visitors are also asked to adhere to DHB guidelines:

• One consistent person per visiting slot, no swap-outs

• No mask no entry

• All visitors will be asked screening questions

• You may be required to wear additional PPE

• We cannot accommodate children under the age of 12 at this time

• There will be no visiting for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid

• Access for key support persons will be agreed on a case by case basis

A support person is not restricted to visiting times. A support person is someone who has been identified by the patient to provide emotional and/or practical support to them during their appointment or stay. This may also include a legal Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA).

A support person should remain consistent unless agreed by the nurse or midwife in charge or after hours duty manager.

Different departments have different guidelines:

• Emergency Department: One continuous support person per patient if required – must stay with the patient and wear PPE as advised.

• ICU/CCU: One support person for a child under 16 or a vulnerable adult.

• Adult Inpatient: One support person for a vulnerable adult.

• Children's Unit: One support person

• SCBU: One support person in addition to birth mother

• Maternity Services: One support person can accompany mother into the birthing unit and remain with the mother for their post-natal stay

• Outpatient Services: One support if required

• Theatres: In order to achieve physical distancing requirements only one support person is allowed if there is a child aged under 18, maternity, there is a vulnerable person, planned care if agreed with manager, emergency or trauma as determined by the clinical team, or if it is an end of life matter then two support people are allowed.