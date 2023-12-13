Police are investigating an aggravated burglary at a Rotorua house. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary at a Rotorua house. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a person was threatened with a gun in their Rotorua home overnight.

A police spokeswoman said an aggravated burglary happened at a residential property on Victory Rd in Fairy Springs at 8.30pm.

Three people are believed to have entered the house and threatened one occupant with a firearm, demanding money, she said.

No one was injured and the group left the scene in a vehicle.

The spokeswoman said a scene guard was put in place at the property overnight and a scene examination would take place today.

Police are making inquiries to identify and find those involved, she said.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 231212/3509.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



