Guests staying at holiday parks felt safe, she said, and they acted as an i-site, “by telling them all the amazing things they can do in our beautiful town”.
Thornborough’s view was that those guests then stayed longer and spent more money, which was aided by her park offering a third night free.
She claimed some travellers never ventured into town from the freedom camping spots and said vans parked up at the Hamurana site didn’t move for days.
Thornborough looked at three spots on Tuesday night and counted 37 campers.
While the rules were to stay for no more than two nights, she did not believe the council was moving freedom campers on as it would have to pay a callout fee and the parks and reserves team did not work after 5pm.
She believed the council should also ensure only certified self-contained vehicles stayed, as other councils had.
“If [the] council want to make the rules then they should abide by them.”
In her view, it should be a user-pays system and there should be no freedom camping spots “in a tourism destination”.
“They shouldn’t travel over and stay for free.”
From shopping to sightseeing, freedom campers say they spend
The council allows overnight parking at six council sites for two nights in a row.
The Government is receiving submissions until November 1 on extending the freedom camping transitional period beyond June 2025 for privately owned, self-contained vehicles.
A transition period will enable the existing self-containment certification requirements, known as a blue warrant, to be phased out and eventually replaced with the new requirements, known as a green warrant.
These were issued for those certified after June 7 this year, and from June 7, 2025, all vehicles will need to be certified with a green warrant under the new requirements, which include needing a fixed toilet as opposed to a portable one.
