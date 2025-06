The incident happened near the intersection of Haupapa and Tutanekai Sts. Photo / File

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The incident happened near the intersection of Haupapa and Tutanekai Sts. Photo / File

An alleged hit-and-run incident has left a woman seriously injured in Rotorua

The crash happened about 9pm on Thursday near the intersection of Haupapa and Tutanekai Sts, police said this morning.

Detective Sergeant Philip Wilkinson said police wanted to find the driver of a vehicle involved.

After allegedly striking the victim, the vehicle drove east on Haupapa St towards Fenton St, he said