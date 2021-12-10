Rotorua foodbank Christmas appeal - only one week left to donate

Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank staff Ralph Overbye, Glen Harmer, and Donna Reiss. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank has already started delivering Christmas food parcels to community members, bringing one elderly woman to tears.

This comes as the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank counts down its last week.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said they had decided to surprise the elderly community this week delivering about 25 food parcels and giving them more time to "prepare for Christmas".

"Our hope is that the parcels will save them spending on food this Christmas, meaning they can now put aside and use that money for something else. Seniors are often good budgeters, but money can be very tight."

Overbye said one senior was "so overwhelmed" because they had just finished paying bills and had $3 in their pocket. Another was brought to tears.

"One lady cried simply because someone had gone out of their way to make her feel special.

"Many people were so delighted because they were receiving a gift. The frozen meat was really well received because this is a luxury for some in our community."

This week's deliveries were made by team members Glen Harmer, Donna Reiss and Ralph Overbye who "loved" seeing the reactions of people who were not expecting anything.

"It does the heart good," said Reiss.

Overbye said it was "really important" to be aware of needs in the senior community because they tended not to reach out for help when struggling.

Reisse said, "They are used to simply finding a way to make do without things if they haven't the money for it, and quietly press on. We do our best to be aware of this. We try to help bring some relief and bless them where we can."

With only one week left to donate to the Christmas appeal, community members who were "in a position to give" were encouraged to help the cause – even if it was donating "a few cans of food".

Overbye said hardship had been a "new reality" for a number of people this year due to the pandemic.

"All of our stories are different and personal. Difficult life circumstances could hit anyone at any time. Anyone can end up needing some support one day.

"It can be an overwhelming and difficult time when this happens.

"Please consider how you may be able to help."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal runs until December 18 and the team is seeking non-perishable food donations to help the foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2022.

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated will be used to buy more food.

Any gifts donated will be given to families for their children.

It was asked that gifts be brought in unwrapped, so parents could be provided with wrapping paper to get the special feeling of wrapping them themselves.

Last year's appeal saw the total value of donations reach $64,984.90. The donations helped more than 300 families at Christmas and ensured the Salvation Army could help more families year-round.