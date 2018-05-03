Ngongotaha School pupils affected by the recent floods found something to smile about when three Chiefs players visited this week.

Chiefs hooker Nathan Harris, utility back Solomon Alaimalo and midfield back Charlie Ngatai stopped by the school to hear their stories and to drop off some posters yesterday. The school welcomed the players with a pohiri before those pupils affected by the floods had a chance to meet them.

Ngongotaha School pupils welcome Chiefs players with a pohiri. Photo/Stephen Parker

"Thank you for a beautiful welcome in some beautiful sunshine," Ngatai said.

"I know you've been through a tough time over the past week with some bad weather.

"We're here to, hopefully, put a smile on your faces."

Ngongotaha School principal Cathryn Naera said it was "neat" to have the visitors "especially after the hideous weekend we've had".

The children shared their stories of evacuation and the players asked for advice if they were ever in a flood.

"Turn off all the power and put things up on the side," one girl said.

Chiefs hooker Nathan Harris with Ngongotaha pupil Cooper Simes, 10, who was affected by the recent floods. Photo/Stephen Parker

There were a lot of laughs from the players when the children showed their disappointment that Damien McKenzie wasn't able to visit.

Harris said words couldn't explain what it was like hearing the pupils' stories.

"What those kids and their families have been through - it's obviously very sad and it pulls at the heartstrings.

"Their parents are probably in a very different place. It's good that the kids are here, that they can share stories and just get away from it."

Image 1 of 61 : Flooding in Rotorua. Cormac Davis, 12, . Moncur Dr. Photo/Ben Fraser

Grace Te Are, 10, said her family packed their bags "pretty quick" when the water started coming.

"A fire truck came to pick us up and we stayed at my koro's house.

"It was really cool that the Chiefs came, I'm a real fan of rugby."

Liam Hoffman, 9, is also a big Chiefs fan.

"We left about 20 minutes before the floods happened," he said.

"Then we saw some photos and my mum's friend called.

"My parents couldn't get back in, so we stayed at my grandparents'."

The players also had some advice for the pupils.

"To get to where I am now, I had to work hard and do all my homework at school," Alaimalo said.

A state of emergency was declared in Ngongotaha after the worse flooding in decades

following record rain last weekend.

Water went through at least 30 properties and residents were evacuated to an Emergency Welfare Centre at the Energy Events Centre.