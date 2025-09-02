Wayne Young pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Te Aorangi Hohepa. Photo / Kelly Makiha
A Taupō truck driver who was looking at his phone when he crossed a centre line and killed an oncoming driver has left a “catastrophic” impact on a Rotorua family.
Wayne Dion Young, 54, was sentenced in the Rotorua District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to careless driving causing thedeath of Te Aorangi Hohepa. The crash happened on November 26 last year.
Hohepa, 85 – an adored wife of 63 years, mother and grandmother –fought her critical injuries for nine days before she died on December 4.
Her daughter, Tracey Hohepa, held a large photograph of her mother with the words “Love you mum” written on it, as she tearfully read her victim impact statement to Judge John Bergseng at the sentencing.
Tracey Hohepa said she lived in a house beside her parents. Her mother told her that morning she was popping out to pick up her husband and she wouldn’t be long.
A Victim Support representative read a victim impact statement from the wider family that said the family was “broken and enraged”.
It said the family felt the pain of her absence every day and they were consumed by grief and anger.
Young’s lawyer, Pavee Patanasiri, said his client was “absolutely devastated” by what happened on that day.
“He acknowledges he has caused a significant amount of pain and there is nothing he can do to relieve that pain.”
Patanasiri said Young was not in a financial position to pay a substantial emotional harm reparation but offered to sell his truck and give the proceeds to the Hohepa family, which should be between $5000 and $7000.
Judge Bergseng said the sentencing process did not address the loss suffered by the family but he hoped it would in some way help their healing.
He said Young was a professional truck driver who was travelling north on Hamurana Rd about 8.30am when he used his phone to check his destination on Google Maps.
As he did, his truck crossed the centre line and collided with Hohepa’s vehicle.
He said Young had three previous drink-driving convictions and two previous disqualified driving convictions but noted the last was in 2004, meaning he hadn’t reoffended in more than 20 years.