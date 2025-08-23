Advertisement
Rotorua faces its first real test of AI in local politics

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua election candidates have mixed views on the use of AI in campaigning.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s local election candidates have mixed views on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in campaigning and whether it risks undermining the qualities voters expect from them.

It comes as one expert compares the nature of such content with junk food as it becomes increasingly prolific.

