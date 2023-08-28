Voting will close on October 19. Photo / Richard Robinson

A byelection is required for the vacant Rotorua Rural Community Board seat while a nominee for the Rotorua Lakes Community Board has been elected unopposed.

Jennifer Rothwell has been elected to the Lakes board to replace Stephanie George, who resigned from the position earlier this year, the Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement.

Rothwell was the only nomination received for the vacant position.

Jennifer Rothwell has been elected to the Rotorua Lakes Community Board. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass said he was very pleased to welcome Rothwell back to the board - she was a member during the last term.

“She was a skilled and enthusiastic board member last term and we are lucky to be able to draw on her experience and abilities to support our Lakes communities going forward.”

Two nominations were received for the rural board position vacated by Anker Hansen.

The two candidates are Tina Rose and John Atkinson.

Voting for the rural board will be by postal vote under the First Past the Post electoral system.

Voting papers will be mailed out to electors in late September and voting will close on October 19.

There are 5337 eligible voters in the Rotorua Rural Ward.

More information can be found here.