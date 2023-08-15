Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Eat Streat bar and restaurant Ambrosia suffers liquor licensing mistake

Kelly Makiha
By
5 mins to read
Mary and Ron Beehre from Ambrosia Restaurant have to stick with selling coffees, juice and fizzy drinks after an administration mistake meant they lost their liquor licence. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mary and Ron Beehre from Ambrosia Restaurant have to stick with selling coffees, juice and fizzy drinks after an administration mistake meant they lost their liquor licence. Photo / Andrew Warner

A bar has lost up to $100,000 after it was forced to stop serving alcohol for more than four weeks because of an admin mistake.

Rotorua’s Ambrosia Bar and Restaurant on Eat Streat has also

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post