Rotorua duo win People’s Choice at 2025 Selwyn Awards

Aman Deep and Veena Devi collect the 2025 People’s Choice Award. Photo / Supplied.

Former Rotorua hospitality professionals and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology alumni, Aman Deep and Veena Devi, have won the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Selwyn Awards.

Their restaurant, Ratana Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Rolleston, Canterbury, was recognised after 5000 people cast their votes for the most-loved local business.

