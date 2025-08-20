Ratana Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria’s reputation was boosted when Prime Minister Christopher Luxon dined there with Government representatives earlier this year.

“He gave our chorizo and prawn dish a 10 out of 10,” Deep said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon dines at Ratana Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Photo / Supplied.

Deep and Devi both studied the Diploma of Cookery (Advanced) at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology’s Rotorua campus, completing their qualifications six months apart in 2019.

Deep said his time at Toi Ohomai was formative, both professionally and personally.

“My tutor, academic staff member Sarj Hada, was great. The best teacher I’ve ever had. Veena and I met at Toi Ohomai, and now we’re married and about to welcome our first child, so it’s an important part of our story.”

Deep said winning the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Selwyn Awards was a meaningful reflection of the hard work and dedication he and his wife have poured into their restaurant over the past two and a half years.

“The support and votes of confidence from our customers motivate us to keep striving for excellence. We’re proud to share our love of food with others. It’s an honour to see Ratana continue to grow in popularity.”.

Ratana Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria serves a traditional Italian menu featuring hand-stretched wood-fired pizzas, homemade pasta, antipasti and salads, all made using fresh, New Zealand-grown ingredients.

Deep encourages Rotorua locals to stop by if they’re ever in the area.

“We’d love to see our loyal customers from Giovanni’s at our new restaurant if they’re down south.”

The 2025 Selwyn Awards, hosted by Jeremy Corbett, was held at Selwyn Sports Centre in Canterbury on August 9.

