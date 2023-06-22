Rotorua police have launched Operation Themis targeting illegal dirt bike riders. Photo / 123rf

Police have made arrests and seized motorbikes as part of an operation targeting illegal dirt bike riders in Rotorua.

In a statement today, police said they had launched Operation Themis and an investigative team had recently arrested two 17-year-olds and seized two motorbikes.

On Wednesday evening, Tauranga police identified a group of alleged stolen vehicles and followed them toward Rotorua, where they were successfully spiked by Rotorua police on State Highway 36.

A 17-year-old man was arrested. He was also a target of Operation Themis.

Rotorua Police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said the arrests should provide reassurance to the community and businesses.

“We are sending a clear message that we won’t tolerate this kind of offending.”

More arrests and bike seizures were expected.



