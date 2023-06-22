Police have made arrests and seized motorbikes as part of an operation targeting illegal dirt bike riders in Rotorua.
In a statement today, police said they had launched Operation Themis and an investigative team had recently arrested two 17-year-olds and seized two motorbikes.
On Wednesday evening, Tauranga police identified a group of alleged stolen vehicles and followed them toward Rotorua, where they were successfully spiked by Rotorua police on State Highway 36.
A 17-year-old man was arrested. He was also a target of Operation Themis.
Rotorua Police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said the arrests should provide reassurance to the community and businesses.
“We are sending a clear message that we won’t tolerate this kind of offending.”
More arrests and bike seizures were expected.