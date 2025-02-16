Zhang said their investment was to create points of difference from others in the city.
While the economy and tourism sector had “suffered considerable challenges”, Shi said they wanted to keep investing and had confidence things would ease.
“We’ve been waiting for too long.”
Customers included families, couples, travellers and commercial guests.
The pair were proud of their continual efforts to update and modernise, and Shi said they were both excited to see their ambitions in action.
From October 2023 to September 2024, Rotorua Lakes Council said it issued 677 residential consents worth almost $140m and 131 commercial consents worth $49.6m.
Residential consents can include fireplaces, sleepouts, garages and similar.
The top valued commercial consent - $11.5m - was for a cross-laminated timber storage building in Waipa.
Other high-value consents were for the accommodation building, a lifestyle village community centre, an industrial building, and nursery facilities including earthworks, site services, utility and staff buildings.
Of these, around 260 houses were expected to be delivered in 2025, and about 90 houses in 2026.
Ten developments of about 65 houses were under assessment, with costs and plans for these proposed projects under review to “ensure best value for money as well as considering if there are other better options for using these sites”.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
