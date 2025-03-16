Kai Fong said it was unfair to suggest the district council raise its rate while the regional council lowered its own, worrying it would not be obvious to the public.
She clarified to Local Democracy Reporting after the workshop she believed it made the regional council look like the “good guys,” the district council the “bad guys,” and all the while ratepayers would be paying about the same.
Regional council chief executive Fiona McTavish said both councils were committed to working towards protecting and improving the lakes for future generations.
The Tarawera scheme was a “vital part of that broader commitment”.
Mayor Tania Tapsell suggested at the workshop the regional council could uplift its targeted rate for Rotorua lake restoration.
Winters also said the regional council was discussing whether it could offer the district council a two-year interest-free loan of $4m for Tarawera.
Tapsell said both had outcomes it needed to achieve “in the most affordable and efficient way” it could.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.