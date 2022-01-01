Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: August 2021

Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2021. Here's what made headlines in August.

August 5

It was announced the Tino Rangatiratanga flag would soon fly from regional council buildings in a move its last surviving designer said was "a long time coming".

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Strategy and Policy Committee voted to fly the Māori flag alongside the New Zealand flag daily.The decision followed a request from the council's Komiti Māori in which councillor Toi Kai Rākau asked for an investigation into the option of flying the Māori flag on a daily basis.

The council's old policy was to fly the Māori flag only on special occasions.

The Tino Rangatiratanga flag.

August 8

It was fast-paced jive that saw Nadine Katene and Logan Nathan take home the disco ball trophy in the 2020 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

It was their moves, alongside the nine other couples, that has seen the Rotorua Community Hospice well on its way to reaching its $100,000 fundraising target.

Despite nerves about the jump and the spins, Katene and Nathan managed to dazzle the crowd and the judges with their high knees and energetic twirls to Hairspray The Musical's, 'You Can't Stop The Beat'.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post afterwards, the pair were lost for words with the win still sinking in.

Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene. Photo / NZME

August 14

Young Kiwis from the Bay are doubling their income by crossing the ditch amid the transtasman skills war.

Australian businesses see New Zealand as a ''hunting ground for talent'' and are offering ''big bucks''.

This is raising concerns for the New Zealand economy, which is already grappling with a major skills shortage.

We spoke to a handful.

Caroline Fleming nearly doubled her wage when she moved to Sydney. Photo / Supplied

August 18

The latest Covid-19 lockdown was described as a "punch in the face" by a motel owner and another said businesses were set to lose thousands of dollars in revenue.

New Zealand moved into a snap lockdown on August 17 after a man from Auckland tested positive for Covid-19.

Tauranga's Wanderlust NZ owner Sarah Meadows had six cancelled bookings overnight but was most worried about group bookings for the AIMS Games.

Rotorua's Cleveland Thermal Motel co-owner Brij Gurm said their phone had been ringing off the hook with cancellations.

"It's like a punch in the face because this money we lose, we never get back again."

Tauranga's Wanderlust NZ owner Sarah Meadows. Photo / George Novak

August 20

August also saw Rotorua officials plead with the Government to not use the city for any more managed isolation.

Waiariki rivals Rawiri Waititi and Tāmati Coffey lent their voices to the growing chorus of opposition to more managed isolation facilities in Rotorua.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said officials were "listening carefully to concerns raised" and it would be factored into decision-making.

They agreed with National Party Rotorua MP Todd McClay that places like Tauranga or Queenstown would be more ideal locations for a proposed expansion of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

August 26

Rotorua police warned mountain bikers they faced being trespassed from the forest if they flouted level 4 restrictions.

Concern had been raised about the number of people flocking to the Redwoods and Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua.

Rotorua Hospital confirmed 30 bikers needed hospital treatment over the first five days during lockdown and many were riders attempting harder trails or who weren't used to mountain biking.

The Rotorua District Council warned it would consider closing the forest if people didn't follow the rules.

August 27

While the nationwide lockdown forced people to physically distance themselves from each other, some good old Kiwi ingenuity proved they can still feel like a community.

In 2020, teddy bears were placed in windows to spread joy and a feeling of togetherness among those out on their daily walks.

This time around, a Rotorua woman and her daughter came up with a new idea.

Darnel Eparaima and her daughter 3-year-old Nataria Manuera set up a plant exchange outside their house in Ōwhata.

A plant exchange in Owhata is giving residents the chance to freshen up their homes. Photo / Supplied

August 29

It is starting to feel as though everything Lisa Adams touches turns to gold.

That was certainly the case when she obliterated the competition to win gold in the shot put F37 at the Paralympics in Tokyo, completing an incredible three-year rise from rookie to Paralympic champion.

The 30-year-old's first attempt of 14.36m broke the Paralympic record - and, like each of her five throws to come, would have been good enough for gold.

Adams couldn't quite approach her own world record of 15.50m but her fifth and sixth efforts of 15.12m were more than enough to complete a commanding victory.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post the Sunday, Adams said the fact that she had won still had not fully sunk in, however, it was an emotional victory.

