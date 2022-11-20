Members of Mamaku's Volunteer Fire Brigade joined forces with the Salvation Army for a food drive on Sunday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The threat of lightning and thunderstorms didn’t stop Mamaku’s generous volunteer fire brigade from hitting the streets for their annual food drive in support of the Salvation Army foodbank.

The team of 12 gave up their Sunday afternoon to drive their fire truck through every street in Mamaku, helping Salvation Army volunteers collect donations.

“The rain held off perfectly,” station officer Kirstin Johnston told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“And as always, Mamaku as a community has been very generous.”

Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Kirstin Johnston (left) and station chief John Roe. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The fire brigade’s food drive was part of a six-week annual appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Daily Post and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.

The appeal calls for people to donate what money or food items they can afford to the foodbank ahead of Christmas.

Sunday afternoon was also a small milestone for Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon.

“It was my first time in Mamaku,” Seddon said.

“The afternoon’s been good fun. I see a community full of good-hearted people.”

Seddon said it was great to see smiling faces of all ages waiting at the ends of driveways or running to their gates at the sound of the fire truck’s sirens.

“Firstly, the kids came to see the fire truck, but secondly, they came to support the Salvation Army, and we’re really grateful for that.”

Quinn and Cooper Fredericksen’s box of donations included tuna, crackers, peanuts and coconut cream.

“This is for the kids who don’t have food,” Cooper said.

Quinn (left) and Cooper Fredericksen said they wanted to share their food with hungry kids. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Magdalena Farrell, 13, and her younger sisters Florence, Isidora and Dorothea enjoyed a ride on the fire truck as it drove from house to house to pick up cans and other donations.

“It’s important to share because it makes other people happy,” Magdalena said.

“Riding on the fire truck made me feel tall,” Florence said.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Conan O’Brien joined the fire truck on its rounds through the wet streets, representing Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell.

“It’s important for [the council] to support any initiative that helps us to remember and care for the less fortunate in our community,” O’Brien said.

“It’s very kind of the fire brigade to give up their time on a Sunday afternoon, and I’m happy to be here to support them.”

After the two hours spent driving through the streets of Mamaku, Seddon thanked all the volunteers and the wider community for their time and their generosity.

“I know your time is precious and we’ve had a weird two years, but what you’ve done for us is to support our kaupapa: bridging the gap between people who have and people who don’t have.”







