This had added to the difficulty and resulted in the incoming money not keeping pace with the outgoings.
“It’s noticeable that there are people who were more present five years ago. A lot of the same people are still here but they aren’t staying as long.
“On our club night on a Thursday, people used to stay until closing at 10.30pm or 11pm, but now it’s more 9pm.”
Kinsella said newly-appointed manager, Manda Stevens, had already made significant cost savings in areas such as cleaning, plant watering, overheads and wages, which would save the club $64,000 a year.
The club employed seven full-time and part-time staff members.
The catering, which used to be in-house, was outsourced several months ago in a cost-saving measure. No one else had lost their jobs as a result of cost-cutting.
Kinsella said the club was planning a membership marketing drive and hoped to attract more families with its pool opening Labour Weekend.
Kinsella said the club was humbled by the response of its members, who felt passionately about the club.
He said membership rates would not be increased as the committee felt there were many other ways to raise funds.
“The financial situation is far from dire, but it requires people being motivated to make sure things are stricter.”
Editor’s note
The author and other members of the Rotorua Daily Post team are former or current members of the CT Club. This did not influence our reporting.