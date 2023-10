Emergency services were called to the scene.

Police are investigating after a man was found with critical injuries at a Rotorua address.

Officers found the man at an address on Old Taupo Rd about 5pm on Wednesday following a 111 call, police said in a statement.

Police said it was “not immediately clear how the man came to be injured”.

The public could expect a police presence in the area while investigations continued.

More to come.