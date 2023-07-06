Residents of Phillip St want the walkway to Malfroy Rd closed. Photo / Andrew Warner

Residents of Phillip St want the walkway to Malfroy Rd closed. Photo / Andrew Warner

A 91-year-old man says he has been targeted by teenagers using a walkway near his home who have graffitied his house, smashed one of his windows and stolen things from his property.

Rotorua resident Sid Marriott, who lives near the Malfroy Rd to Phillip St alleyway, said he had been the target of intimidating behaviour over the past few years by youths.

And 29 other residents have signed a petition asking for the walkway to be closed. The petition was presented to a Rotorua Lakes Council meeting on Wednesday.

Marriott, who turns 92 next month, told Local Democracy Reporting someone broke off a piece of his fence and threw it at his door last month.

This came after someone had thrown a rock through his window, items had been stolen from his home and graffiti had been painted on his external walls.

“If I was a young man, I would have chased the little sods.”

He found it unsettling and believed the young people were targeting him for their own entertainment.

“I don’t know why they do it. I’m not doing anything to upset anyone else - it’s quite malicious, really.”

Marriott said the walkway was a menace to the neighbourhood and closing it would curb the behaviour.

Another nearby resident, 79-year-old Lorraine Leslie, said if she did walk down the alleyway, she watched her back.

She had no car, but preferred to walk the long way around and would have the alleyway closed.

On Wednesday, former Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator Sandra Bristowe submitted the petition on behalf of frustrated Victoria residents.

Bristowe told the meeting she did not know where the trouble was coming from, but believed it was youths coming through from Malfroy Rd.

One elderly resident bought groceries online instead of walking to the shops for fear of intimidation.

Rotorua Intermediate School backed on to Phillip St homes, but she believed the walkway was not often used by school children.

The school’s principal, Garry de Thierry, told Local Democracy Reporting his pupils also had issues with intimidating and threatening teens.

A teacher on road patrol often walked children to the alleyway, which he said acted as a bit of a deterrent to the older youths.

He did not think closing the alleyway would cause any problems for children going to and from school because there was another entry point.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell asked for the issue to be considered in its police-led Community Safety Plan and said she had been advocating to ministers and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for more resourcing.

“We’ll use it as an opportunity to focus on all the areas.”

Councillor Karen Barker, the meeting’s chairwoman, asked if a report could be prepared by staff investigating the issue.

Council community wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi said he had spoken to police about the issue and staff were already investigating the alleyway and the issue.

A police spokeswoman said Pewhairangi would get back in touch with the council staff findings.

It would continue to work with the council to find local solutions to community problems.

“We urge people to contact police on 105 if they have concerns around anti-social behaviour, or to call 111 if there are immediate concerns for safety.”

