Rotorua Cricket's practice nets at Boord Park have been vandalised again. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua cricket nets have been targeted by vandals for the second time in less than a month.

A photograph was supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post today showing the artificial turf in one of the cricket lanes at Boord Park ripped up.

This comes after turf in another lane was ripped up on July 20, causing significant damage to the facility.

Rotorua Cricket Association chairman Paul Wylie said feelings of disappointment had now turn to anger.

"Three weeks ago when this previously happened, I was disappointed and sad. Now I'm furious.

"We haven't even had a chance to fix the results of the previous vandalism, and now we've got more. Our season starts soon, and junior and senior teams are going to want to starting training soon – and now, with this damage, we don't know whether we will be able to get it fixed in time."

Wylie said this type of ongoing damage put the viability of the sport into question.

"Rotorua Cricket is a non-profit entity and we simply cannot afford to keep repairing the damage caused by senseless vandalism.

"These nets are our key practice facility and if they're not able to be used for this purpose due to constant damage caused by vandals, children and adults will simply stop playing, or worse yet, not even look at cricket as a sporting option.

"We are determined to fix this, but it's likely that we'll be asking for help from the council and the rest of the community to do so."

After the vandalism last month, Wylie estimated the repair cost would "be in the thousands".

Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said it was notified of the damage to one of the artificial run-ups this morning.

"[It] is very disappointing following the recent damage caused to this facility."

Council staff would meet with a cricket representative next week and look at repair and protection options.

The incident has been reported to the police but there was no update yet.