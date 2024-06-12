Scene of a house fire on Gwendoline St in Rotorua. Video / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at a house fire in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews were called to a “well involved” house fire on Gwendoline St in Glenholme about 1.55pm.

A police cordon is in place at the entrance to the street.

Kris Beehre was driving down Fenton St when he saw “all the smoke billowing up”.

“We could see flames by the time we reached Devon St and that’s when we started to get worried as it looked close to our place and friends of ours.”

Beehre said there was “big thick black smoke” and Sophia St was covered in a smoke haze.

More to come.



