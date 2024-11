Calls to overhaul NCEA level one, Wellington City Council gets the axe out and New Auckland CBD police station.

Emergency services are at a crash involving a truck near Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dalbeth and Hamurana Rds about 8.30am.

One of the vehicles is a truck, he said.

One person is reported to have serious injuries and delays are expected.